Prabir Adarkar Sells 66,102 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 66,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $6,298,198.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $750,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $909,650.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total transaction of $928,700.00.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average of $170.69.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,310,000 after buying an additional 233,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,792,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,890,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.