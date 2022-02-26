Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

PFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PFC opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,658,000 after acquiring an additional 459,554 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 341,290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 186,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

