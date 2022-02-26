Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Primo Water by 20.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 738,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

