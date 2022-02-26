Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Insider Patricia L. Wadors Sells 5,185 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 5,185 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $318,255.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PCOR stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

