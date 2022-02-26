Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.86. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $42,478.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,910 shares of company stock worth $8,799,060 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,816,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $6,406,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $24,327,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $22,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

