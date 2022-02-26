ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

