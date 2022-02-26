Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
BGAOY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Proximus from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $3.98 on Friday. Proximus has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.
About Proximus (Get Rating)
Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proximus (BGAOY)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.