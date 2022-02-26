Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

BGAOY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Proximus from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $3.98 on Friday. Proximus has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

