Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.12. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.48 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 142.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 229.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

