Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonos by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,190,000 after buying an additional 441,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sonos by 28.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after buying an additional 915,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sonos by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,602,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 10.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,447,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,983,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 164,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

