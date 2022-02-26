Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $328,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,035 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after buying an additional 554,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,155,000 after purchasing an additional 536,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after purchasing an additional 175,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,633,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,111,000 after purchasing an additional 324,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.