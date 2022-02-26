Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,160 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $852,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG stock opened at $198.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.17. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

