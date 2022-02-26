Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 391 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.54 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.02.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

