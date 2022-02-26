PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $103.56

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.56 and last traded at $104.14, with a volume of 2227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

Get PTC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.