Pure Storage, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pure Storage in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Pure Storage stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.35. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 452,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

