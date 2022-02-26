PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $222.00

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 222 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 224 ($3.05), with a volume of 181203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.13).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.62) to GBX 580 ($7.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The company has a market capitalization of £647.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 311.69.

In other PureTech Health news, insider Bharatt Chowrira purchased 20,000 shares of PureTech Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($69,359.45).

About PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

