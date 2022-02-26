Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.76

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 89016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

The stock has a market cap of $678.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.33%.

In related news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 5,715 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $56,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,626 shares of company stock worth $395,354. 53.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

