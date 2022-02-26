Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issued By Truist Financial

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.39). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

ARQT stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after buying an additional 117,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

