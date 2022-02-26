Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Issued By KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.10 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NYSE RS opened at $183.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $131.13 and a 52 week high of $183.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,016,401. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $5,223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

