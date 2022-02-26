Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Decreased by Analyst

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BWXT stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 290.1% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

