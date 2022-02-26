Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Cut by Truist Financial

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

