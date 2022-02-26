Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SMP opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $964.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $55.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,234,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

