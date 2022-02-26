Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Raised by Analyst

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLD. Benchmark cut their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $210.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

