Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Reduced by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Shares of EAT opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,165 shares of company stock worth $1,218,529. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brinker International by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

