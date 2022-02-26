Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ring Energy, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ring Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 299.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

