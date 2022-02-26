Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In related news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,293 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 399,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,114,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 972,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

