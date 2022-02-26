Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Turning Point Brands, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Turning Point Brands in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE TPB opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $636.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.40. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $54.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 414.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.