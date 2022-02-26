Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Increased by Oppenheimer

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.84. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

NYSE DE opened at $346.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.99. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

