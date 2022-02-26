Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $1,078,250.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Qualys stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,350,000 after buying an additional 43,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,160,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Qualys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Qualys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,700,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Qualys by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,620,000 after purchasing an additional 104,891 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

