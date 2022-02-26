Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.57 million.

QMCO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 541,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,658. The company has a market cap of $156.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QMCO shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quantum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Quantum by 1,329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quantum by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Quantum by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Quantum by 6,391.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

