Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $139.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $132.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $114.20 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.