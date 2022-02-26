Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,701,000 after buying an additional 911,925 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,684,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 651,266 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,601,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,074,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QUOT. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $631.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. Analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

