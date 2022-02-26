Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Announces Earnings Results

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. 4,895,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,802. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

