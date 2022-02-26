Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.61

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 16346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

