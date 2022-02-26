Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.61

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 16346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
QRTEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.87.
Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.
