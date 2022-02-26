Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.

RXT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 326,258 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

