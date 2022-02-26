RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.47

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $11.72. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 22,762 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $161.60 million, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.09.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in RADCOM by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Boston Partners raised its position in RADCOM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in RADCOM by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

