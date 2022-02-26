RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.47

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $11.72. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 22,762 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 457,175 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.
RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)
RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADCOM (RDCM)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.