Radicle (RAD) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $125.22 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00011767 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radicle Profile

Radicle (RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,700 coins and its circulating supply is 27,094,816 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network. “

