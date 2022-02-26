Rajesh Vashist Sells 21,480 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $3,908,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,076,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00.

SiTime stock opened at $203.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.90. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.