Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $11.23 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

About Ramsay Health Care (Get Rating)

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.