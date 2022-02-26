Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stock Price Up 3.5% After Dividend Announcement

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 1,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 290,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

