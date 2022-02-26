Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $79.00

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.28), with a volume of 1465405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.33).
The firm has a market capitalization of £116.13 million and a PE ratio of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.92.
About Raven Property Group (LON:RAV)
