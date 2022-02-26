Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $79.00

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.28), with a volume of 1465405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of £116.13 million and a PE ratio of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.92.

About Raven Property Group (LON:RAV)

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

