Raymond James Analysts Give EnWave (CVE:ENW) a C$1.65 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.65 price objective on EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of ENW stock opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$106.90 million and a P/E ratio of -24.25. EnWave has a 52 week low of C$0.82 and a 52 week high of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.97.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EnWave will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

