Raymond James Comments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.57.

INE opened at C$17.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$16.57 and a one year high of C$24.75.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

