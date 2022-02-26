Raymond James Weighs in on Boralex Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.23.

BLX stock opened at C$35.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$45.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

