Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $12,155.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

Shares of RDI opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 197,864 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

