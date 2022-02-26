RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 113.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,318 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,725,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in RealReal by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 899,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in RealReal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

