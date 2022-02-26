RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REAL. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. RealReal has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $778.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $164,539.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

