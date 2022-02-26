Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,400 ($127.84) to GBX 8,800 ($119.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($84.32) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,525 ($102.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,578.13 ($103.06).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,329 ($86.07) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,185.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,965.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($92.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.