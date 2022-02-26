Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 24th

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of RRBI traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 5,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $376.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.90. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 42,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

