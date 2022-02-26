Redcentric (LON:RCN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $112.50

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 115.38 ($1.57), with a volume of 1813222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.62).

RCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Redcentric alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.78. The company has a market cap of £178.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.